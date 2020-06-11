Treasury Cabinet Secretary Amb. Ukur Yattani has announced the waiver of KCSE and KCPE examination fees for form 4 and class eight candidates.

Speaking when he presented his Sh2.75 Trillion budget to the National Assembly on Thursday, CS Yattani said that he had set aside Sh4 Billion to cater for that.

CS Yattani noted 26 percent of the total budget will be channeled to the education sector where Sh 59.4 billion will cover free Secondary Education and Sh12.4 billion for Free Primary Education.

The CS has also set aside Sh2 billion for recruitment of teachers in a bid to enhance availability of quality education to Kenyans.

“Mr. Speaker, I have proposed Ksh 59.4 billion to cater for Free Day Secondary Education Programme (including NHIF for students); and Ksh 12.4 billion for Free Primary Education Programme. Mr. Speaker, to increase the teacher to student ratio, I have proposed Ksh 2.0 billion for the recruitment of 5,000 teachers. This is further to the provision for hiring at least 10,000 teacher interns under the Economic Stimulus Programme,” said CS Ukur Yattani.

The Treasury CS further noted that he has Set aside Sh1.8 billion for the school feeding programme, Sh6.3 billion for the construction and equipping of technical institutions and vocational training centres, Sh800 million for the digital literacy programme and competency based curriculum, and Sh323 million for National Research Fund.

Sh94.9 billion will go to supporting University Education and Sh16.8 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

READ ALSO: Full list of Tax amendments proposed by CS Yattani in 2020/2021 budget