Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has banned boda boda, Tuk Tuk and maruti’s from operating in Machakos County in a bid to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In a statement, the Governor said that after consultation with the county security team, his Cabinet sub-committee on Coronavirus and other stakeholders, they arrived at the decision in order to protect the people of Machakos from the virus.

Mutua said that the ban would enforce the social distancing advisory given by the national government in a bid to curb the spread.

“Therefore, ‪from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 5 am, no Boda Bodas, Maruti or TUK TUKS will be allowed to operate in Machakos county for the next two weeks. We cannot pretend we are keeping the required social distance and still riding on Boda Bodas where the separation between the rider and passenger is zero to 1 mm,” said Governor Mutua.

Governor Alfred Mutua gives update on quarentined Chinese nationals

“To compensate and cushion them for the prevailing situation or loss of income, my Government is waiving all tax charges to Boda Bodas, Maruti and Tuk Tuks for the rest of the calendar year (‪December 31st, 2020),” he added.

In his statement, Govenor Alfred Mutua also gave the following directions: