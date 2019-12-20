Governor Anne Waiguru has dropped charges she had filed against musician King Kaka.

In a tweet on Friday, the governor said that she decided to drop the lawsuit after realizing that the song was used to settle political scores.

Waiguru said she will not sue King Kaka over the Wajinga Nyinyi single citing "fake assassination attempts and DCI summons".

Governor Anne Waiguru

In her posts, the Kirinyaga stated that she feels the botched summon by DCI showed that the musician is a "confused attention seeking young man".

Wajinga Nyinyi

"Having watched the antics of King Kaka in the last couple of days with reports of fake assassination attempts and DCI summons, I recognize that he’s a confused attention seeking young man. I have therefore made the decision not to proceed with the King kaka suit," she said.

Ms Waiguru said that she will fight the politicians who are using artists to taint her image.

King Kaka at DCI Headquarters

"It is unfortunate when talented youth are taken advantage of by some politicians and used to settle political scores. As I have chosen in previous occasions of this nature, I will contend with their masters," Waiguru stated.

She had accused the artiste of, among other accusations, publishing through his song accusations that are false, mischievous, malicious and have no basis.