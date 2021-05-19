DPP wants media barred as Waiguru returns to Court in Sh791m NYS scandal

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) presented Waiguru as a prosecution witness in the case.

She had previously testified against against former Devolution and Planning PS Peter Mangiti and former NYS Director General Nelson Githinji over fraudulent payment of Sh791 million from NYS.

However on Wednesday, the governor failed to give her testimony as was planned following an adjournment by trial Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The magistrate moved the case to August 5, following the death of a lawyer who was representing two suspects Ben Gethi and Samuel Wachenje.

Waiguru's testimony would have pitted her against Mangiti and Githinji who were her junior officers at the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

NYS has since been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service under CS Margaret Kobia.

Waiguru the Whistleblower

At the height of investigations into the scandal, Waiguru told the police that she was the person who blew the whistle on the mega heist.

At the time, she was being represented by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi but the Nairobi-based advocate was not present on Wednesday.

The prosecution has made an application to bar the media from covering the case due to concerns about misreporting.

The defence team however argued that the public interest on the matter was quite high. The lawyers also requested for more time to prepare.