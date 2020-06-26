Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived the impeachment she was facing after a verdict by the special Senate committee.

A report by the special Senate committee cited lack of evidence provided by Members of the County Assembly of Kirinyaga.

The report reads: "The report reads: "The Committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Government Acts and Standing Order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two Charges against the Governor have not been substantiated."

The committee noted that the allegations facing Waiguru are serious but there is no evidence to support that she is directly linked to alleged corruption, abuse of office and violation of procurement regulations.

The 88-page report recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to delve deeper into the allegations.

MCAs against Waiguru

Additionally, the committee further recommended that the DCI and EACC use their forensic experts to identify culprits for prosecution.

Twenty-three out of 33 Kirinyaga MCAs voted to impeach the governor over gross-misconduct and abuse of office.

The night before the impeachment, MCAs who had endorsed Waiguru's ouster spent the night in the county assembly.

This was meant to avoid coercion and intimidation before Waiguru slated impeachment at the Kirinyaga county assembly.