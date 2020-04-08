Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Wednesday announced a special allowance for medics and medical staff working in his county.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the Governor outlined that they will be receiving between Sh5,000 and Sh20,000 in addition to their salaries.

"In recognition of the sacrifice our Machakos County health workers are making at this time of great stress and extra duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Machakos Government has decided to pay them an extra allowance of Sh20,000, 10,000 and 5,000 per month based on their duties," the Governor announced.

Governor Alfred Mutua announces Sh5,000-Sh20,000 allowances for health workers in Machakos County isolation wards

The highest allowances will be paid to the healthcare workers in the isolation wards in the county.

"Other professional health workers - doctors, nurses, clinical officers etc will receive Sh 10,000 shillings because they are the ones examining patients some of whom might be Covid-19’positive. The supportive health worker cadres will receive 5,000 shillings," he outlined.

Also Read: Testing of Doctors, nurses, rapid response teams for COVID-19 to begin immediately - CS Kagwe

The workers will receive the allowances for three months initially, beginning on April 1st.