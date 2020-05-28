Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has revealed how he tried to advise Deputy President William Ruto on how to avoid being caught in a political corner that he currently is.

Governor Ruto, who was part of the team that negotiated the TNA-URP deal in 2013, said his strategy was to have William insist on a rotational term of five years each.

Isaac said the arrangement would have seen Uhuru serve one term, followed by Ruto for one term and another round of five years each which would have prevented a situation where William was abandoned after the first ten years.

However, Isaac said his former political ally did not heed the advise and instead insisted on a MOU that Uhuru Kenyatta would serve for ten years and support William for another ten years.

The Former Governor added that after the 2013 win, he had advised the deputy president against merging URP with TNA.

He said it was William who kept asking Uhuru for the merger despite Isaac's advise that the move would limit his political options and independence.

The merger was eventually made to happen in September 2016 and served as the political vehicle for Kenyatta's re-election.

Governor Ruto faulted the Deputy President for moving too fast to campaign in a manner that overshadowed President Kenyatta's agenda for his second term.

The CCM party leader said he was in support of the President's changes in Jubilee parliamentary leadership saying he would do the same if he found himself in a position where officials have a different agenda from the boss.