Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has refuted claims that he is sick after a notable absence from the public which is unlike his norm since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

Speaking to Jalang’o and KTN’s Jamal Gaddaffi, Joho mentioned that he is doing perfectly okay and there is no need for an alarm over his health.

During an Insta-Live session Jalang’o asked, “A quick one Governor, what is happening, Kuna watu wanasema you are not feeling okay, you are sick?"

Joho responded by saying, “Mimi Nashukuru Mungu I’m very well, I’m fit as a fiddle, sahii ukiniambia twende mbio niko fity kabisa and everything is perfectly okay. Tutaonana Nairobi I’m coming soon, probably around the weekend I will look for you.”

KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi also joined the conversation asking the Governor almost the same question as Jalang’o; “Kuna watu walikuwa wanasema ati Governor sijui mgonjwa, kanyamaza, nikasema Governor mi najua yuko fity?”

Joho replied “Niko sawa”.

Making Gaddafi to added; “Thank you guys kuna watu walikuwwa wanasema Governor labda mgonjwa lakini mmeona yuko fity, na kila kitu inaendelea freshy.”

On the other hand, the Mombasa Governor was among the first leaders to set up an emergency response committee and isolation facilities to help curb the spread of Covid-19, when it was first reported in the Country.

Since then, he has been striking the right chords, thus staying ahead of the pack as he tries to ensure that Mombasa doesn’t become the country’s epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus.

