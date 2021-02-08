Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has issued a sharp message following a BBI popularization tour conducted in his county by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

The Governor strongly opposed the BBI referendum Bill stating that it would not guarantee increased resource allocation to the marginalized.

Governor Nanok further told Mr Odinga that he is ready to join another political party.

“I am a man with a political stand. If things go on this way, I will go elsewhere because political interests are critical for the community (Turkana). I wish you and your team very well. They will do their best and we will also do our best to represent the interests of our people,” he stated.

In what seemed as a counter-attack on former Prime Minister Odinga, the governor who resigned from the ODM party asked his people to reject the Bill.

During a church service attended by the former Prime Minister, Governor Nanok openly challenged the handshake partner.

The former ODM vice chair criticized Mr Odinga for not supporting a multiple choice referendum.

Responding to the Governor, the ODM party leader accused his former ally of joining the Tanga Tanga faction.

“If you want to oppose BBI, then come out clearly and we face one another in the ballot. You (Nanok) are my friend, and if you had a problem, why didn’t you come to me instead of joining Tangatanga?” Raila stated.