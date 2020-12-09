Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo have spoken to Esther Nthenya Muli's character in a matter where she is accused of attempted murder.

Ms Muli, a Makueni resident, is accused of the attempted murder of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

The Makueni resident is said to have spent Thursday night at a Kilimani apartment with Senator Kabaka before he collapsed and was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital ICU.

MP Maanzo is the lawyer representing Ms Muli in court. He noted that she is a harmless woman, wrongly accused.

"She is a harmless woman of repute caught up in issues she had nothing to do with," the lawyer stated.

Machakos Senator was not Poisoned

Mr Maanzo further noted that tests conducted on the critically ill senator had ruled out the possibility of poisoning.

"A caring lady (from Makueni) who takes a gentleman in distress to the hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice," Governor Kibwana insisted.