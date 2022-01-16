Rare show as Makueni governor undergoes surgery at a public hospital

The beloved Kenyan governor underwent a surgery at the Makueni County Referral Hospital, a public facility, under the care of a local doctor on Saturday.

Kenyans lauded Governor Kibwana for the gesture, with many agreeing that it indicated the county boss had made significant input in his county's health system enough to trust the services for himself.

Unbeknown to some, it was not the governor's first time seeking treatment at a public health facility.

Governor Kibwana went on to share photos of himself undergoing the procedure without giving details of why the doctors had opted to conduct it.

The county boss also named the medics who conducted the minor surgery as Jacob Kengere Ombogo and Dr Patrick Musyoki.

From the photos, it would appear that the Governor underwent a lumbar puncture. A diagnostic procedure where doctors draw cerebrospinal fluid from between two lumbar vertebrae on the lower back with a syringe.

Kibwana's History with Makueni County Referral Hospital

In June 2021, Prof. Kibwana narrated his experience in the care of public hospital doctors as he had a growth on his back surgically removed.

"We approached the most senior physician in Makueni County Referral Hospital. Initially, Dr Mutiso was hesitant to examine me. On principle, he is cautious about dealing with high-ranking politicians. After my brother explained that I had previously been operated at Makindu Level 4 Hospital for lymphoma - accumulated fat beneath the skin - the consultant obliged," the Governor narrated.

Commenting on why he chooses to utilize public facilities, Prof Kibwana stated that it was out of accountability as a leader as well as affordability.