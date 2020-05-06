Governor Mike Sonko has addressed claims that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was probing where he got the money to purchase an Upper Hill property.

Reports by the Daily Nation claimed that the alleged probe was due to his stand on cancelling the Deed of Transfer of Functions between City Hall and the State.

“I believe the reports and alleged probe are malicious and maybe a move to intimidate me to go slow on some of my political and legal decisions," the Nairobi County governor said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

"... specifically, my position on the transfer of functions to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and refusal to assent the Supplementary Appropriations Bill, 2020 into law,” he continued.

Sonko's take

The County boss maintained that he was the legal purchaser of the property - LR. 209\6507 - owned by the Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme.

According to Sonko, he entered into an arrangement with the scheme’s trustees to obtain two portions of the land for Sh498.5 million on April 30, 2019.

He pointed out that he has occupied the property since May 22, 2017.

In his statement, Sonko said that the office was his campaign centre "for the 2017 gubernatorial campaign and also as a tallying centre for Jubilee party, for the Nairobi electoral seats".