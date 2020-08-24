Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced an intense work out program which he hopes will reduce his belly and strengthen his abdomen muscle to form a six pack.

Sonko said he had gotten concerns about his increasingly building belly and had decided to start working out with the hope that he will have acquired his dream shape by the end of the year.

On Monday, the Governor shared photos of his start of the four-month race to his dream look.

"Kabla hii mwaka iishe lazima nipate 6Pack. After a busy weekend niliamkia Monday yangu vipoa na today marks my first day in a gym due public demand nikate kitambi," he said.

The city boss encouraged Kenyans to create a culture of regular physical exercise especially during the Covid19 crisis period when most people are spending a lot of time at home.

"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus most people have been spending most of their time indoors leading to less physical activity. I would however advise young people especially men to take some time and do some physical activities to remain physically fit."

"Ata mimi leo I've decided this will be my routine every day because all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them," Sonko advised.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also advised that physical exercise and a healthy diet are integral in building a person's immunity which is critical in preserving life in the event one is infected with the coronavirus.