Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced that he has been banned from distributing food to the needy living in slums.

In a tweet, the Sonko who has been handing out foodstuff to people living in slums whose jobs have been affected by the spread of Coronavirus said that the ban was indefinite.

He however, did not reveal who had effected the ban.

“We also wish to notify the general public we have been banned from distributing foodstuffs to the needy until further notice,” said Sonko.

The Nairobi Governor through his Sonko Rescue Team has been distributing foodstuff, sanitizers and face masks to people living in different parts of the City County.

Governor Sonko barred from distributing food to the needy

Team arrested

His announcement came hours after members of his Sonko Rescue Team who have been disinfecting the city were arrested and held at Muthaiga Police station.

The 21 members of his team were later on released.

“Fumigation exercise at Muthaiga Police Station where our 21 members were detained early in the morning today around 2am and released around midday. The chemicals we are using kill all sorts of viruses, bacteria and disease causing germs instantly,” said Governor Sonko.