Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi has narrated her experience working with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko whom she described as an extremely difficult person.

Elachi said apart from the hostile crowd that always works with the Governor, there were also signs of extreme paranoia.

She said the situation was so bad that Sonko feared he would be poisoned at State House.

Elachi added that whenever they shared a meal or a drink with the Governor, she would be made to taste them before Sonko could partake.

"One time we had just arrived at State House and we were called to speak. When I was done and gave back Sonko the mic, he declined and asked for another microphone, I thought to myself, this are State House mics.

"Other times we would meet and he would insist I taste the water before he could drink it. He kept on complaining this woman will kill me," Elachi said.

The former Speaker said her decision was partly influenced by what she termed as toxic working environment that was also affecting her children.

"I remember my daughter who is 12 asking me 'Why is it that you people go to work while drunk? What is all this fight for?' From that time, I started thinking about how to leave this job."

"My kids are extremely terrified of the Governor. At one point, where the house of the governor was, we are just near, When they (kids) realised he (Sonko) is coming there, they were terrified and they told me 'mom, we are moving," the former speaker said.