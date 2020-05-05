Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday morning delivered a morning surprise after he released a cryptic tweet that left more questions that answers.

Sonko followed Deputy President William Ruto's recent pattern of using parables and quoting the scripture without delving into specifics.

The Governor claimed that some unnamed individuals were fighting him but said he took solace in God and in his supporters.

"They have the army, the police & Gov't Agencies to intimidate me but I have God & His people as my only Shield & Saviour. May your will be done. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, & the love of God, & the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with us all now & forevermore. Amen," Sonko said.

It was not lost on keen observers that the tweet came out only a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a total of seven active KDF soldiers to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) which has been threatened by Sonko.

The seven are expected to help General Mohamed Badi deal with the frustration brought by Sonko's team at City Hall.

The army officers include Brigadier F, Laura, Major J. V. Mbithi, Major A. N. Nyakundi and Major J. K. Njoroge, Colonel J. K. Biomdo , and Major A. L. Musoma.

Sonko has been in bad terms with the NMS led by General Mahmoud Badi over the control of county funds and the implementation of the transfer of functions deeds he had signed with the national government.

The Governor has promised to move to court to have the transfer of county functions nullified saying he was coerced at the signing ceremony held at State House and presided by President Kenyatta.