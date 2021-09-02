Governor Mutua forced to Issue statement after Court ordered for his arrest

In his clarification, Mutua said that the warrant is not directed to him as a person but to his office as the Governor of Machakos, something he says is normal in government.

On Wednesday, Machakos Principle Magistrate C.N Ondieki ordered for the arrest of Governor Mutua after failing to pay a sum of Sh5,590,443.15 to businessman David Gitau Thairu following the courts directive on July 30, 2020.

“I have been notified of a warrant issued by the Machakos Environment and Lands Court for me to appear before it. I wish to clarify that the warrant is not directed to me as a person BUT to my office as the Governor of Machakos. This is normal in government” said Mutua.

Mutua added that the County Lawyers were dealing with the matter and his office is also willing to pay the money in question.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

“Further, the county lawyers who have been dealing with this matter are moving to court under certificate of urgency to set the orders aside.

“This is especially so because the county is willing to pay once funds are available and further that as Governor I’m not liable for the mistakes of commision or omission of officers in the county government.

I’m a believer in the rule of law whose core tenet is obedience of court orders. Dr.Alfred N. Mutua, EGH Governor of Machakos & Party Leader, MCCP” said Mutua in a number of tweets.

The Machakos Environment and Lands Court had ordered the OCS Machakos Police Station to present Mutua in court as fast as they can.

"These are to command you to arrest the said Governor, County Government of Machakos and unless they shall pay to you the sum of Kshs 5,590,443.15/= as noted in the margin, together with executing officer’s expenses and fees if any to bring the Governor, County Government of Machakos before the Court with all convenient speed," Judge Ondieki directed.