Migori Governor Okoth Obado has dismissed claims that he is anti-Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Kisii, Obado warned his political opponents against branding him as being an anti-BBI crusader.

“It is cheap and very wrong for some small politicians without the clout to peddle lies claiming I don’t support BBI,” Obado said.

“It is sad that even before I speak, some leaders are already in my mind and know what I support and that which I don’t support. This is so bad,” he added.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado during a press conference

He asked politicians to strive and bring everyone on board for the BBI to achieve its intended purpose.

BBI in Kisii

His statement came after a section of leaders from Migori asked him to declare his stand on whether he was for or against the BBI.

Migori County leaders had asked Obado to clarify after reports had indicated that the governor would be a no show at the event in Kisii.

The leaders said they became suspicious after Obado’s name and portrait were not included in a poster promoting the meeting.

Governors Cyprian Awiti ( Homabay), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), James Ongwae (Kisiis) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira)

Governors elected on the ODM ticket from Nyanza are meeting in Kisii to drum up support for BBI in a meeting that will b attended by the party's leader Raila Odinga on Friday.