Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has kicked off a plan to reverse the transfer of some county functions to the national government.

In a letter seen by Pulselive, acting County Secretary Justus Kathenge rejected a request by a Ministry of Treasury official stating that Governor Sonko had issued strict instruction to cease cooperation with the national government.

"This is to inform you that I am under firm and clear instructions from His Excellency the Governor as CEO of Nairobi City County Government not to provide any related information," Mr Kathenge wrote.

Acting County Secretary Justus Kathenge.

The letter addressed to Internal Auditor General Joseph Welimo further explained that the Governor is concerned with continued violation of the Deed of Transfer document.

"Be informed that H.E. the Governor has initiated the process of pulling out of the arrangement to revert the functions back to Nairobi City County," the letter outlined.