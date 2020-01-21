Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has reshuffled his cabinet and dismissed two top officials.

In the surprise move, governor Ottichilo suspended two Chief Officers involved in the scandalous hiring of 518 health workers.

Investigations found Chief Officers for Public Health and Medical Services Clement Manyulu and Arnold Mamadi respectively guilty of flouting employment rules in hiring the health workers.

“I have received a report from the CPSB on the issue of recruitment of health workers... it recommends that action be taken against Chief Officers for Medical Services and Public Health who were directly involved in the recruitment process,” Ottichilo stated.

New reshuffles

"I hereby suspend the Chief Officers to pave way for further investigation into their role in the recruitment process," he added.

Governor Ottichilo said it had become necessary to reorganise his government to be more responsive for better service delivery.

Agriculture CEC Pamela Kimwele was moved to the Public Service docket while Marita Agufana who was in charge of Education was moved to the Water and Sanitation department.

More reshuffles

Geoffrey Vukaya who was the Trade CEC was moved to the Agriculture department. Henry Lumbasio will now head the Education department from the Transport and Infrastructure department.

The Transport and Infrastructure docket will now be headed by Justus Mwanje while Paul Mbuni was moved from the Public Service docket to Lands department previously held by Elvuna Keseko who was moved to Trade docket.