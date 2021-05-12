Governors' new demand after announcing 300 more Covid-19 isolation beds

In a statement delivered by CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora, the governors explained that the bed had become available after discharge of recovered patients over the last week.

The total number of isolation beds in 30 counties now stands at 6,345.

"Last week, the total number of available beds in the ICU was 282. This number has increased by 78 bringing the total number of available beds to 360; a marked reduction in the number of admissions in ICU.

"Last week, the total number of available beds in the HDU facilities was 101. This number has increased by 22 bringing the total number of available beds to 123. Another marked reduction in the number of admissions in HDU," the CoG chair reported.

He went on to demand for the release of Sh66 billion Covid-19 funds from the National Treasury to the counties.

According to the governor Wambora, Nairobi County is owed Sh2.6 billion for the month of December and January while another 22 Counties are owed Sh1 billion for February.