The Government of Kenya has finally released the coronavirus test results for 239 passengers who jetted into the country on the controversial China Southern Airlines from these Chinese city of Guanghzou.

The government filed documents in court which showed all the 239 people on the controversial flight had tested negative for corona virus.

The Ministry of Health defended its handling of travelers from China - saying due diligence had been done since January 15th when the virus became a global concern.

“It is important to note that not all Chinese workers are incoming from mainland China, but are nevertheless subjected to the strategic action,” read the report signed by Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth.

The China Southern Airlines plane landed at JKIA on Wednesday February 26th in an incident that quickly became a national fiasco.

Airport officials had initially declined to allow the passengers to disembark - knowing the situation was in at the time.

National government officials finally agreed the passengers to be allowed into the country on the request they would self-quarantine for fourteen days.

However, a brave action by Gire Ali, a Kenya Airways employee, to film the passengers as they were allowed into the country raised national uproar with the matter finally landing in court.

The court had ordered the government to track and place all the passengers on mandatory quarantine although the court order was disobeyed, it is still on going hence the filings today.