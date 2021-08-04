While noting that the official did not have an explanation for how he acquired the wealth, EACC named the official as Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Regional Manager Benson Muteti Musila.

Investigations by the anti-corruption body had initially sought to recover Sh1.03 billion from Muteti, however, he managed to justify the lawful acquisition of Sh78.7 million.

The KeRRA manager earns a monthly salary of Sh390,000.

According to the report, Muteti has wealth amounting to Sh952.3 million tied up in 22 bank accounts, 27 properties, shares and learning institutions, assets which are believed to have been acquired from kickbacks obtained from contractors.

"The commission pursuant to Section 55(2) of ACECA has instituted a suit seeking forfeiture of the above stated assets of Sh952,363,824.99 which were acquired at a time the Respondents were reasonably suspected of corruption or economic crimes," a report by the EACC reads in part.