GSU graduates behind viral video sent on leave after 3-month retraining

The officers were captured on camera vowing to be ruthless and had been reprimanded by being sent back to boot camp at the tough GSU Magadi Field Training facility in Kajiado County.

The group has now been sent on leave awaiting deployment from their senior officers.

In December, the National Police Service (NPS) had issued a statement condemning General Service Unit (GSU) officers captured in the viral video.

Their remarks were termed as reckless and irresponsible and did not put the elite GSU in good light.

Their acts infuriated Kenyans who had suffered at the hands of police officers, especially in the last two years.

In a statement, NPS said that the behaviour portrayed in the viral video is unacceptable and appropriate measures will be taken against the graduates.

“Attention of the NPS is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks. We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” reads part of the statement.

NPS added that the remarks made in the clip are regrettable and stand condemned.

“The oath of allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to serve. The remarks as made in the clip are therefore regrettable and stand condemned.