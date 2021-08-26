GSU officer attached to Ruto speaks on recent changes

K24 TV was first to report that some of the guards were replaced with Administration Police officers and not completely withdrawn.

“We have received communication to be on standby to leave anytime,” the officer said.

The sources claimed that some of the GSU officers were reassigned to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security team.

However, Ruto’s camp has maintained that the guards were withdrawn following the standoff between DP Ruto and Kenyatta.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi took to Facebook to express displeasure over the recent developments.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is a very petty president but CS Matiang'i is the pettiest of all. The duo has just ordered the withdrawal of all security officers manning Sugoi, Elgon View home, Karen residence and all other premises linked to DP Ruto,” he admonished.

“DP Ruto's security has been withdrawn few days after the president asked him to resign. So we have sunk this low?” Senator Millicent Omanga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Motorcade Pulse Live Kenya

Inside the president and deputy president security

President Kenyatta and his deputy draw their bodyguards from the same pool; the Presidential Escort Unit which comprises the best officers from various police departments.

The (Presidential) Guard Company 'G' from the GSU is solely charged with the duties of protecting the various state houses and lodges.

The other companies have Officer Commanding (OC), and are listed in alphabetical order starting from 'A' company to 'Y' company.

There is no 'O' company and each company consists of three platoons and the company headquarters personnel.

Originally a platoon consisted of 30 personnel but nowadays a platoon can have as many as 60 members.

Retired Kenyan presidents and visiting heads of state are also allocated security teams from the Presidential Escort Unit.

They also serve close people associated with the VIP state officers such as family members of President Kenyatta and his deputy.