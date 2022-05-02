Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

A Nairobi bound Guardian Angel bus with 45 passengers on Monday morning burst into flames on the Ahero Kisumu road.

Preliminary findings indicate that the bus rare tire busted sparking the fire which eventually caught the entire bus.

Kisumu county police boss Alphonce Kimathi said there were no casualties and that fire fighters went in time to put off the fire.

The lucky passengers gazed at the bus as they stood on the road side with crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the burning bus.

Gunmen attack 14 seater matatu in Turkana

As that happened residents of Kainuk on Turkana are on high alert after gunmen attacked a matatu spraying it with bullets on Sunday May 1.

Pulse Live Uganda

Turkana South Sub-County police commander Robert Kibuchi said the gunmen sprayed the vehicle with bullets, leaving eight passengers and the matatu driver fighting for their lives.

Kibuchi says the gunmen robbed the passengers of their valuabes before vanishing into the nearby thicket.

"They emerged from the bushes and signalled the matatu to stop. They, thereafter, shot the driver in the chest. The gunmen then embarked on haphazardly shooting at the matatu and its occupants,” Kibuchi narrated.

The driver and injured passengers were taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital, West Pokot county. The attack occurs despite there being a heavy police presence in the area with locals blaming the police for laxity.