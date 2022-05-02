RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

Authors:

Amos Robi

Guardian bus from Busia to Nairobi bursts into flames

Guardian Bus on fire
Guardian Bus on fire

Early reports say the rare tire of the bus bursted leading to the fire

Recommended articles

A Nairobi bound Guardian Angel bus with 45 passengers on Monday morning burst into flames on the Ahero Kisumu road.

Preliminary findings indicate that the bus rare tire busted sparking the fire which eventually caught the entire bus.

Kisumu county police boss Alphonce Kimathi said there were no casualties and that fire fighters went in time to put off the fire.

The lucky passengers gazed at the bus as they stood on the road side with crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the burning bus.

As that happened residents of Kainuk on Turkana are on high alert after gunmen attacked a matatu spraying it with bullets on Sunday May 1.

Crime scene
Crime scene Pulse Live Uganda

Turkana South Sub-County police commander Robert Kibuchi said the gunmen sprayed the vehicle with bullets, leaving eight passengers and the matatu driver fighting for their lives.

Kibuchi says the gunmen robbed the passengers of their valuabes before vanishing into the nearby thicket.

"They emerged from the bushes and signalled the matatu to stop. They, thereafter, shot the driver in the chest. The gunmen then embarked on haphazardly shooting at the matatu and its occupants,” Kibuchi narrated.

The driver and injured passengers were taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital, West Pokot county. The attack occurs despite there being a heavy police presence in the area with locals blaming the police for laxity.

Police have vowed to push out the gunmen who have been wrecking havoc in the region.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Raila running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi