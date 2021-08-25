The man, who has not yet been identified, was running across the street holding two guns keeping residents of the town in fear.

Videos posted on social media showed a coordinated police operation surrounding the assailant before he was shot in the street outside the French Embassy.

Pulse Live Kenya

The US Embassy in Tanzania was quick to issue a travel alert to its citizens to avoid the area and monitor local media for updates on the situation.

The man who was wearing a checked shirt and khaki trousers could be seen punching in the air then thumps his chest in a presumed victory before he is brought down by a hail of bullets from security forces.

The Selanda Bridge area which borders Upanga and Oysterbay is surrounded by residents of foreign missions such as the French Embassy, Japanese Embassy, Kenyan embassy, Russian embassy and a close proximity to financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank and KCB Bank.

A few hours before the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simón Sirro assured the nation that criminal offenses were reduced by 12%.