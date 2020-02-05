Police in Karen were on Wednesday morning forced to fire a round of ammunition during a commotion at Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny's residence.

A O/B police report showed that police officer Emmanuel Maiyo was forced to fire in the air at Kutuny's Hardy residence where a woman had stormed demanding for child support.

Maiyo was said to have been doing a routine patrol alongside his colleague Mercy Ngeno when the alarm at the legislator's house rang.

Upon reaching the compound, they heard a woman screaming "they want to kill me" after which Maiyo fired in the air.

The statement indicated that the woman screaming for help was Joyline Chemutai who had stormed the house demanding for child support from Kutuny.

The midnight incident was recorded at Hardy Police Station and booked under OB number 02/5/2/2020.