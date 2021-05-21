Elders intervene on Beef between Matiang'i & ODM governor

The elders from the Gusii community have attributed the chaotic Bonchari by-election to the political feud between the two leaders.

Abagusii Cultural Development Council chairman James Matundura appealed to Matiang’i and Ong’wae to unite for the development of the region.

The recently concluded mini poll was considered a contest between Ong’wae who supported ODM’s candidate Pavel Oimeke and Matiang’i who was backing Jubilee’s flagbearer Pavel Oimeke.

Oimeke won with 8,049 votes against his closest rival Zebedeo who garnered 7,279 while UDA's Teresa Bitutu took position three with 6,964 votes.

The ODM party has accused the Ministry of Interior of interference during the days leading up to the by-election date.

“Throughout the campaign period police officers and members of the provincial administration have been involved in the campaign for the Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore,” the party criticised in a statement.

Days to the by-election date, police officers raided Governor Ong’wae’s home and interrupted a meeting and called it an unlawful assembly.