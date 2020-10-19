Haki Africa has called for the indefinite postponement of the upcoming Msambweni constituency by-election.

The activists group is among the human rights defender groups called upon to observe elections in the country.

In press briefing on Monday, Executive Director Hussein Khalid raised concerns over the safety of members of the public who wish to attend campaign rallies.

Khalid attributed the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the country and more so in the Coastal region to the ongoing political gatherings.

"Our call has been necessitated by the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, which is currently being referred to as the second wave.

"We continue to see politicians irresponsibly violating the health regulations that have been set by the health ministry, especially the requirement of only 200 people attending a public gathering. This is why we continue to see rising numbers of the Covid-19 infection at the Coast and particularly in Msambweni," Mr Khalid stated.

Also Read: If you are man enough, come to Mombasa, stop posting photos - Governor Joho tells DP Ruto

Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid during a past press address

Covid-19 numbers at Msambweni

In the past one week, the Ministry of Health has reported only four new cases of the Covid-19 infections in Kwale County, within which Msambweni falls.

According to briefs seen by Pulse, two cases were reported on Saturday October 17, 2020 and Sunday October 18, 2020 and all the cases had been detected in Msambweni constituency.