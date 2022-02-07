RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila Odinga vows to have Harambee Stars in AFCON if elected president

Amos Robi

Raila Odinga said he would promote soccer from the grassroot level

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga
Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has vowed to have the Kenya national soccer team, Harambee Stars in the next Africa Cup of nations (AFCON) tournament if elected president.

In a congratulatory message to The Lions of Teranga, the Senegalese national soccer team, Odinga said his administration would invest in football starting with grassroots and community clubs.

“Congratulations Senegal on winning #AFCON2021 promise the legion of Kenyan soccer fans that under my administration Harambee stars will be at the next #Afcon. We’ll invest in football starting with grassroots/mtaani and community clubs,” Raila said via a tweet.

Raila has always been involved in local football with Gor Mahia football club even appointing him the club’s patron. He has also been involved in funds drive for local clubs majorly Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

A sect of the political class was involved in banter during the final match of the continental tournament. Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo senator Gideon Moi seemed to have placed bets on the sides they supported in the final which pitted eight-time champions Egypt against 2019 finalists Senegal.

Kalonzo who was supporting Senegal told his counter part, the waters of the Red Sea had been parted and the lions of teranga were walking through them further predicting what would happen in the August 9 polls.

“Gooooooooaaaallllll!!!!! This is a sneak preview of 9th August 2022. The Red Sea waters have been parted and we are walking through its blue waters. #SadioMane is a #BuffaloSoldier. Leta kuku yangu @GideonMoi,” Kalonzo said.

On the other hand, Gideon Moi congratulated his opponents saying the loss had not broken them.

“Hearty congratulations The Lions of Teranga for emerging winners of AFCON. Sisi kama supporters wa The Pharaohs, hata hatujaskia vibaya. Now @skmusyoka can come for his prize,” Gideon tweeted.

The two leaders further stated that there was need to invest and promote Kenyans in local sports, and propel the national team to the continental football tournament.

“Central to our #OKAVolcano vision is Sports as a career of choice. Our aim is to promote, encourage and motivate all Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

