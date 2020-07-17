Popular comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known by his stage name Njugush has found himself in an online squabble with local tours company Bonfire Adventures.

Njugush on Thursday shared a video of his tour in the Masai Mara where he was accompanied by his wife Wakavinye, son Tugi, and the family of fellow content creator Abel Mutua.

The tour was sponsored by Bountiful Safaris who are in the same business as Bonfire Adventures.

As part of the adventure, Njugush's video featured a tour van getting stuck in the rough terrain of the Masai Mara National Park and coincidentally, the vehicle belonged to Bonfire Adventures and was rescued by Njugush's team and the crew from Bountiful Safaris.

The team at Bonfire Safaris did not take the video kindly even though it is normal for tour vans to get stuck in the Mara rough roads especially during the rainy season.

Bonfire reported Njugush to the Instagram team and had the post pulled down for copyright infringement.

"Well..... good morning, we can all win!!!! Smile and be happy," the comedian said while reacting to the development.

Njugush's fans went ham on the tours company accusing them of stretching their copyright, lacking, a sense of humor, and being sore competitors.

