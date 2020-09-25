Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina has attacked Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over what he termed as rampant corruption in the management of the county funds.

Senator Maina said the County Government was obsessed with construction of mega projects which he believed were meant to create looting opportunities.

"We have seen this in Nyeri when people are being hard pressed by coronavirus. From Karatina to Othaya and Nyeri town, the only thing that the county government has done is to build cabro and you there are no thorns there so the reason they want to build is to create opportunities to loot. Its painful."

"It cannot be that someone who we know he could not afford toothpaste to maintain healthy teeth. But when he was given the seat under special circumstances, he is building big homes and lighting them so that even the garden flowers have light at night. Our people are feeling a lot of pain when they see convoys that are always going round doing nothing," Senator Maina.

Governor Kahiga assumed office after the death of Governor Wahome Gakuru who passed on in November 2017 - barely three months after his election.

Kahiga, initially elected as Deputy Governor, was sworn in to complete the remainder of the term.