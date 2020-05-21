President Uhuru Kenyatta's former lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Wednesday evening lambasted Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli's new status as a key advisor to the head of state.

Ahmednasir said Atwoli was barely literate and questioned his role in President Kenyatta's team of advisors.

"I have no problem with David Murathe advising the President, he is my friend and he has solid intellect. But surely, what advice can Atwoli give the President? Atwoli is barely literate. What advice can he give to a President? Maybe crack jokes or throw telephones," the city lawyer said with contempt.

Ahmednasir made the unsavory comments on a highly watched interview on JKL Live where he commented on topical political and legal matters.

Regarding President Kenyatta's working relationship with ODM Leader Raila Odinga, the Senior Counsel downplayed the former Prime Minister's influence on the Jubilee Party.

“I think it is hypocritical to say that Baba is coming to save Jubilee. Baba’s history is very clear; he never comes to save a party. It is always for selfish temporary personal interests," he stated.