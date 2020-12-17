Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday took the stand to defend himself during the hearing of the impeachment motion against him at the Senate.

Armed with a bulky dossier, Governor Sonko took the Senators through various transaction slips stating that some were paid out and others weren't.

On the accusation of misappropriation of bursary funds, the Governor claimed that the scandal begun during the tenure of his predecessor, Dr Evans Kidero.

The flamboyant Governor claimed that his administration attempted to clean up the bursary division and they ended up discovering collusion among MCAs.

"Nairobi MCAs opened a fake educational institution at River Road called Kobudho, which was running from 2013 to 2017. I unearthed this scandal in 2018. They were issuing bursaries to their relatives," he told the Senate.

The Governor further accused the mover of the impeachment motion, Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada, of dramatizing the whole process.

"The mover of this impeachment motion is dramatizing, playing politics and doing character assassination Mr Speaker. Because the transaction reference numbers are all there," he stated.