The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that a man spotted brandishing what seemed to be an AK-47 gun at Pangani, Nairobi County is a serviceman.

The man who was seen by members of the public at Asmara area was allegedly walking to Muthaiga Police Station to meet up with his fellow squad members.

He is our officer - Police issue statement on gunman spotted at Asmara Pangani, Nairobi County