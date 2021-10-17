RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

He kept his house I kept mine - Waiguru explains inner details of her marriage to Kamotho Waiganjo

Miriam Mwende

Governor explains why she and her husband have separate houses

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru with her husband Kamotho Waiganjo during their 2019 traditional marriage ceremony
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru with her husband Kamotho Waiganjo during their 2019 traditional marriage ceremony

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Kamotho, popularly known as Anne Waiguru, has disclosed inner details of her marriage to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

In an interview with Sunday Nation, the Governor explained that the two opted to each keep their home after their traditional wedding in 2019.

Revealing that their relationship is 11 years old, Governor Waiguru disclosed that they both kept the homes they own in Nairobi after they became man and wife.

She explained that the logistics around managing one family home have proven to be too demanding, leaving them in a situation where they maintain the two houses separately.

The Governor added that they both have grown children who are living in their own homes, which has made the arrangement workable.

Married Life is Great - Anne Waiguru

The governor revealed that they decided to formalize their close to 12-year relationship for political reasons.

"We have been together for a very long time, so it is not really a new thing. The only new thing is that we formalised it, mostly because of politics, in the sense that, you know, people like to misconstrue something that is not formalised. They can start coming up with funny stories. Otherwise, there is really nothing that has changed. We have an interesting life," she stated.

Heaping praises on her husband, Governor Waiguru added that she is enjoying the marriage and he is a "great guy".

She further narrated that they have Sunday as the day dedicated to each other and Saturday which they spend with their children and grandchildren.

2022 Politics for Anne Waiguru

Confirming that she is inclined to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of her 2022 re-election bid, referred to a conversation she had with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She insisted that her constituents and the Mt Kenya region generally is gravitating toward the party which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

Governor Waiguru added that her loyalty to the President is "unabandonable" adding that she had consulted with him on his plan ahead of the General Election.

She narrated that President Kenyatta personally confirmed to her that he will not be seeking to return to governance in 2022.

"I was one of those who at some point thought the BBI would allow him to come back as Prime Minister, and he told me to my face: 'I am not coming back. I am finishing my term and I do not want to hear that conversation from you'," she recalled.

