St John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the first responders organization, Mr Ruturi had been ill for a week before he passed on.

The CEO's son Dr Joe Ruturi, clarified that his father had been in the ICU prior to his death.

"My Father had a Cardiac arrest due to complications related to Covid-19. He is critical in ICU . I am numb but just finished a urgent thymectomy for Myasthenia Gravis in a young man . Now we pray," the Cardiothoracic Surgeon tweeted some hours before his father passed on.

Uhuru mourns St John Ambulance CEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first prominent persons to send his condolences.

"Mr Ruturi has been one of the great Kenyans whose selfless service to mankind has saved the lives of many through the St John Ambulance service," the president eulogized.

The President said it is unfortunate that Mr Ruturi had died at a time when his services are highly required considering the health challenges posed by the Covid-19 health crisis.