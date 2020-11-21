Kenya has lost yet another highly respected medical professional to the novel Covid-19 disease.

Professor Anthony J. Omollo Were succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Friday night after battling the disease for 10 days.

Before his demise, Prof. Were was the Head of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Renal Unit.

He was also the President of the African Association of Nephrology and the Deputy Director of the East African Kidney Institute.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) mourned the renowned Nephrologist as a teacher and a mentor.

"KMPDU mourns the loss of eminent nephrologist Prof A J O Were who has succumbed to COVID19 complications. He was the president of the African Association of Nephrology & Deputy Director of the East African Kidney Institute. A teacher & mentor to many,he leaves a great legacy," the union posted.

The number of doctors who have succumbed to the disease now stands at 11.