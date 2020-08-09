Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe left the audience in stitches during today’s Covid-19 press briefing that saw the country record 1062 Covid-19 recoveries in 24 hours.

Cornered to explain a viral video of his son Kahu$h allegedly partying without any mask or social distancing at a time when he should have been in isolation after jetting back into the country, the CS tactfully answered the question by asking the journalist to pursue his son (Kahu$h) instead.

“On the issue of video footage showing my son at a party, I do not have a son under 18 in my house, meaning they are adults, you can follow them and ask them,” said the CS amid laughter from the crowd.

The CS was responding to a video that went viral in which Kahu Mburu Mutahi alias Kahu$h was seen with several friends partying away in reckless abandon and in total disregard of the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on Covid-19.

The video sparked a backlash with Kenyans pointing out that while the CS has been urging Kenyans, especially the youth to adhere the Covid-19 guidelines, his own son was leading the way in flouting the same guidelines.

During the press conference, the CS also dismissed those calling for his resignation in the wake of allegations that billions of Covid-19 funds had been misused.

“The issue of people asking me to resign is pipe dream. They can continue to dream on,” slammed the CS.