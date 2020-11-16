Health CS Mutahi Kagwe will on Monday hold a crisis meeting with the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

The CS is set to review the safety protocols together with the team and assess the need for other contingencies to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The meeting comes after Kenya's Covid-19 case load surpassed the 70,000 mark.

Frontline Soldiers

CS Kagwe and the Committee are also expected to review the safety of frontline workers following a threat of strike issued by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

"This has been a bad week for us since the pandemic struck our country in March this year.

"It culminated in the loss of four medical doctors on Saturday, considering that healthcare workers are our frontline soldiers in this war," the CS stated.

Recent statistics outline that up to 30 health workers have succumbed to the novel disease with a number being specialist doctors.