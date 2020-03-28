Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has revealed that his son and niece are among hundreds of Kenyans who have been placed on mandatory quarantine over coronavirus.

Kagwe made the revelation on Saturday while giving a update on the Coronavirus situation in the country where he confirmed 7 new cases of coronavirus that have seen the tally rise to 38.

“At a personal level I have a son who we have quarantined. I have a niece who is in quarantine. The way we are looking at it is that if a person is in quarantine, they are protecting themselves and also protecting you,” said the CS.

The CS maintained that mandatory quarantine is a precautionary measure that should be viewed positively and not forced isolation.

“Mandatory quarantine is not forced quarantine… What we expect when you are in mandatory quarantine is cooperation with the medical staff and security staff. Understand that you are not quarantined because you have committed an offence.

“You should be very happy to be in quarantine because it means you cannot pass on the disease if you have it,” he said.

The CS also announced that mass testing targeting those who arrived into the country in the wake of the pandemic and who were placed in quarantine will begin tomorrow, 29 March 2020.