Activist Boniface Mwangi and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga were on Wednesday evening engaged in a bitter exchange online.

The two prominent personalities got down and dirty as each made an attempt to embarrass the other.

"So you socialite activist with a bleached skin living off the pockets of western sponsors and who made money by selling photos of post election violence victim's body parts abroad think you can demean me? Seen you carry your wife to streets 2 protest, she is a bed sheet too. Silly boy!" Omanga responded after Mwangi posted a tweet attacking her.

Mwangi in turn tweeted: "Your master sponsored post election violence. I didn’t necessarily sell my pictures, l was doing my job as a photographer. My wife unlike you is her own person. Finally, it’s wrong to call a man who has fathered 3 kids a boy. Bed sheets have no brains, l shall let you be!"

The exchange took a nose-dive from that point as the two went too far in their insults.

Senator Omanga went on to allege that Mwangi could not prove paternity of his three children while insinuating that his wife is loose.

"You've 3 kids, someone is working on the fourth one now and you'll claim it's yours yet you're busy engaging me here when he is busy with your bed sheet. You're a fool who did his KCSE at 40 years of age and still terribly failed. You can't hold a candle to me. Bring it on boy!" she tweeted.

Mwangi retorted: "I don’t have three boys. Focus on sucking Sugoi in peace! Trying to reason with a bed sheet is like trying to make water wet, it’s a foolish exercise! Go service your appointing authority, you’re just excess, useless weight in the senate."

The Morning After

On Thursday morning, while still reeling from the punches of Wednesday evening, both Omanga and Mwangi posted snide tweets to have the last word.

Mwangi tweeted: "'Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.' -George Bernard Shaw."

Omanga also posted: "Proverbs 18:2-3. Fools find no pleasure in understanding but delight in airing their own opinions. Tumewazoea."