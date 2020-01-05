Al-Shabab militants have reportedly attacked Camp Simba military base that hosts US & Kenya soldiers in Lamu's Manda Bay, Kenya.

Citizen TV, quoting police sources report that the the Somalia-based militant group ambushed the military camp in a daring attack at a security installation within the country.

Reports indicate that the daring attack saw the armed militants employ the services of a suicide bomber.

The daring attack on 05 January 2020 started at dawn at around 5:30 am with heavy exchange of fire ensuing as alert Kenyan security personnel responded swiftly.

A statement from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) read in part that "This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed.

Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going".