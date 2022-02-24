Sh100 million bridge collapses just days after launch

Paai Bridge was opened to the public on February 17 by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and was supposed to serve three sub-counties before it was washed away by heavy rains.

Area residents have cautioned that the remaining pillars appear shaky and are likely to give in.

The bridge had been constructed across River Orkeriai to connect Matapato North (Kajiado Central), Mbirikani/Eselenkei (Kajiado South) and Kenyawa Poka Ward in Kajiado East Sub-county.

The Orkeriai River is the largest seasonal river in the area and normally floods during the rainy season.

“This Bridge will transform this area economically. Just a year ago when it rained, trucks full of horticultural produce could get stuck at the river for days unable to cross thus resulting in huge losses for farmers and traders,” Governor Lenku said during the launch.

Over the years, many people, including school pupils, have lost their lives trying to cross the flooded river.

Weather forecast from the Meteorological Department

The Kenya Meteorological Department has cautioned Kenyans to expect heavy rains in the next coming days.

“Enhanced rainfall is expected over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, the North-west, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) and the Southeastern lowlands. Near-average rainfall is expected over the North-eastern and the Coastal regions,” said the weather forecast covering March, April and May.

The peak of the rains is expected to be in the month of April for most regions except over the Coastal Strip where the peak is expected during the month of May.

In Nairobi, the heavy rain has resulted in the destruction of properties and flooding in various parts of the city.