The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has announced a waiver on clearance certificates for people who are non- beneficiaries of the fund.

In a statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Helb said they had waived the Ksh1,000 required to be paid by job seekers to get a clearance certificate.

"... it has repeatedly come to our attention that the charges for non-loanee compliance certificate are perceived to be punitive, especially to the many unemployed youths who did not benefit from the student loans," the statement read in part.

HELB waives Sh1,000 clearance certificate fee for non-beneficiaries (courtesy)

Get clearance certificate

"Given the foregoing issues raised by Kenyans, HELB has stopped charging Kshs1,000 for issuance of the Compliance Certificate with effect from 15th July 2020," it continued.

According to Helb, compliance certificates will now be free of charge and can be accessed from the HELB Website www.helb.co.ke as well as the E-Citizen Portal.

The compliance certificate is usually sought by job seekers by organizations that want to find out a person's personal financial planning.