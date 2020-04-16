Hennessy has refuted claims that their alcohol brand protects against the novel coronavirus.

The statement by Hennessy comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was blasted on social media after announcing his plans to include the cognac in food packs distributed to poor families.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating across different media channels on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, alleging that the consumption of Hennessy helps to fight against COVID-19," Hennessy said in the statement.

Hennessy addresses Mike Sonko

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the statement added.

Sonko includes Hennessy in coronavirus care package

Sonko had donated coronavirus care packages including small bottles of Hennessy cognac to the less fortunate claiming that research from the World Health Organization showed that alcohol kills the virus.

“From the research which has been conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organizations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus," the Nairobi County boss stated.

Hennessy addresses Mike Sonko

The World Health Organization has said that drinking alcohol does not protect against the coronavirus.

As for hand hygiene, the CDC recommends alcohol-based sanitizers with greater than 60 percent ethanol or 70 percent isopropanol in healthcare settings.