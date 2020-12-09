The High Court of Kenya has dismissed a petition which sought to prohibit the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati from reviewing the submitted BBI signatures.

The suit sought to have neither Chebukati nor any other IEBC representatives authorize a referendum process until the case is heard and determined.

The suit was filed under a certificate of urgency by a Kenyan voter in diaspora, one James Gitau, who noted that diaspora voters had been left out of the collection of BBI signatures drive.

Justice Jairus Ngaah recommended the matter to be filed as a substantive motion under judicial review orders which could have the IEBC compelled to conduct a signature drive for diaspora voters.

"The prayer for leave to operate as stay of any action by the respondents in processing the collection of signature for the Building Bridges Initiative is hereby refused," the ruling read in part.

Justice Ngaah gave Mr Gitau seven days to serve all involved parties with the substantive motion and a further seven days for the respondents to file their responses.