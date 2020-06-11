The High Court has dismissed a case filed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru challenging her impeachment.

On Thursday Justice Weldon Korir declines to overturn the impeachment of the Kirinyaga Governor, ruling that the MCAs did not violate any court order.

Additionally, Justice Korir ordered Governor Waiguru to cater for the costs of the case.

Governor Waiguru moved to court after her impeachment arguing that the ward representatives acted in contempt of court orders in voting to remove her from office.

She further argued that the High Court had early temporarily stopped MCAs from debating the motion because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Waiguru asked the court to declare her impeachment null and void pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On Tuesday, 23 MCAs out of 33 voted to impeach Governor Waiguru, citing abuse of office and gross violation of the law.

The MCAs also accused of using her office to unconstitutionally confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid travel allowances which amounted to Ksh10.6 million.