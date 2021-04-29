The High Court on Thursday released Mkomani ward representative Yahya Ahmed Shee on bail pending the determination of a suit against him.
High Court frees MCA accused of trying to break out 3 convicted drug traffickers
MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee released on bail
Pulse Live Kenya
MCA Ahmed was arrested and arraigned in court on charges of attempting to break out convicted drug dealers out of prison in June 2017.
A Lamu Court had sentenced the county legislator to five and half years in prison for the charge.
Lamu Senior Resident Magistrate, Themba Sitati sentenced Yahya to four years for three counts of trying to aid the escape of three convicts and an additional 18 months for participating in illegal riots.
The courts granted Yahya release on Sh300,000 cash bail pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.
